Slap a light therapy lamp on your desk for just $20

Seasonal affective disorder is a real thing. I recently moved my home office to my basement, and not having the sunlight down here has seriously put a damper on my mental health. For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been using a light therapy lamp, and I have to say, this thing is really helping out.

If you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about, you can get your very own because right now, Amazon has this Vipex Light Therapy Lamp down to just $20. It typically sells for $25, but it’s about half the price compared to comparable models on the site. So you’re getting a pretty sweet deal with this. With this lamp, you get 10,000 lux intensity, which filters out 99.9% of UV.

For $20, this is a great deal. I recently bought one for my wife, and it set me back $200. I imagine this $20 option does all the same as the $200 version. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.