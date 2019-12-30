Slap a new case on your iPhone X for just $13

If you have a very, very expensive iPhone, it only makes sense to put a case on it. Sure, you’re gonna say it makes the phone look bulky and ugly, but what do you say when you drop your phone and get it all scratched up? Yea, that’s what we thought.

If you’re finally looking to add a case to your iPhone X or update your existing one, you can snag any of these hybrid cases for just $13. They normally sell for $30. Made of polycarbonate and TPU, these lightweight, no-frills cases allow you to protect your phone without adding any bulk.

If this sounds like something you need, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this. We’re not sure how long this price is available for so we suggest scooping one up sooner than later. For more information, click on the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.