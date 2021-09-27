Slap an August Smart Lock Pro on your door for just $99

Smart locks are all the rage right now. I mean, why not? They let you unlock and lock your door from your smartphone or any Alexa device without ever having to get up. Who doesn’t want that?!

Well, if this sounds like something you absolutely need in your life, Amazon is offering up this August Smart Lock Pro for just $99. It typically sells for $229, making this one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date.

This lock lets you control access points with your tablet or smartphone, and you can create and customize virtual keys for family members and guests. The activity log of this August Smart Lock Pro lets you keep track of who comes and goes for additional peace of mind.

It’s simple really. Would you rather pay $229 or just $99? I’m guessing the latter. So if you’re in the market for one of these, jump on this sooner than later because this price is only good for today. Click the button below for more information.

