Slap an extra year to your Xbox Live Gold membership for just $48

The usual cost for an Xbox Live Gold membership costs $60, this deal brings it down to just $48.

If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you just don’t have one at all, you can grab a 12 month Gold membership for $48, courtesy of eBay.

While it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen in the past few months, it’s only off by a few bucks, which isn’t that bad. Typically, we see it down to $45, so be sure to scoop these up while you still can. Either way, it’s better than paying the usual $60 for it.

Xbox Live Gold membership – $48

