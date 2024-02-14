Say goodbye to lost & found: Slash $20 off Apple’s AirTag 4 pack

If you’ve ever downed that last cup of joe and can’t remember where you placed your keys, Apple’s AirTag Pack might become your new best mate.

For a limited time, you can score an Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $78.99, a tasty markdown from the usual $99.

These nifty devices link to your iPhone or iPad faster than you can say “blink!” Once you do, finding your wayward objects becomes a lot more manageable.

With a tap or two on your device, the AirTag’s built-in speaker starts singing. Not loud enough? Siri’s got your back.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack 4.5 $99.00 $78.99 Apple's AirTag is a sleek, disk-shaped Bluetooth tracker that allows you to keep tabs on your most important belongings with the help of the Find My network. What We Like: Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem: AirTags work effortlessly with the Find My app on iOS devices, making it easy to locate lost items within the Apple ecosystem.

It finds you lost stuff: The U1 chip in Apple AirTags enables Ultra-Wideband technology, allowing for more accurate and precise location tracking when used with compatible iPhones.

Highly customizable: AirTags can be personalized with free engraving, offering a unique touch to each device. Additionally, numerous accessories and cases are available to suit different tastes and preferences.

Strong privacy features: Apple has designed AirTags with user privacy in mind, ensuring that your data is secure and only accessible by you.

Killer battery life: With a replaceable CR2032 battery, AirTags boast up to one year of battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging or replacements.

Say you dropped your keys while juggling groceries. Fret not! The AirTag boasts Precision Finding on select iPhone models. Now, who’s got time to wade through tech terminologies?

Here’s the deal: It leads you straight to your AirTag.

But wait, what if your AirTag is not within your cozy nest? Put it on ‘Lost Mode,’ and keep calm as the Find My network – comprising hundreds of millions of Apple devices – takes over for long-range hunts.

Worried about privacy? No worries! Communication within the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted. Plus, the AirTag wouldn’t dare save location data or history.

The AirTag 4-Pack makes it easier to keep your belongings within reach. Whether it’s keys, wallets, or that pesky TV remote, find it in a jiffy with Apple’s AirTag.

