Snag a 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $25

These will sell out fast so be sure to scoop one up while you still can.

Back during the Black Friday days, Amazon was previously selling third-generation Echo Dots priced at just $25. Unfortunately, those days are gone, at least on Amazon’s storefront. Now, they normally sell for $50.  Thankfully, Woot is here to save the day because, for a limited time, they’re selling 3rd generation Echo Dots for just $25.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $25 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.

