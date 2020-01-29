Snag a 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $25

Back during the Black Friday days, Amazon was previously selling third-generation Echo Dots priced at just $25. Unfortunately, those days are gone, at least on Amazon’s storefront. Now, they normally sell for $50. Thankfully, Woot is here to save the day because, for a limited time, they’re selling 3rd generation Echo Dots for just $25.

These are great devices. They’re extremely helpful and useful when you really need them. A lot of us here at KnowTechie have at least one in our home and we can’t imagine life without it.

Scoring a new Echo Dot at just $25 is an insanely good deal and we wouldn’t think twice about passing this up. The newest Echo Dots are just $60 if you prefer to go down that route, but a 3rd generation does the trick too. We highly recommend scooping one up. Act fast tho, this may be the last time you see these at this price.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.