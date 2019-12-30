Snag a Gbros. Nintendo Switch Wireless Adapter for just $14.99 right now

The Nintendo Switch is a great console with many fantastic games. As with all Nintendo consoles, there is a certain nostalgia factor with the Switch and if you want to really lean into that, a Gamecube controller is definitely the way to play your new console.

The Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch from 8BitDo is the way to make that happen. The wireless dongle lets you use your original Gamecube controller on your Nintendo Switch and if for some of us, the Gamecube controller is still the best way to enjoy Nintendo games.

The Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch is on sale for only $14.99

Originally, $19.99 this wireless adapter is currently on sale for $14.99 and is a great option for those that still have their Gamecube controllers but want more options for playing the Switch.

Setup is easy and allows for button swaps between the Gamecube and Switch Pro controller and features a range of up to 33 ft.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.