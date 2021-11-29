Deals
Snag the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for only $248 in this Cyber Monday deal
That’s a whopping $100 off the normal price.
Sony’s latest and greatest ANC over-ear headphones, the WH-1000XM4, are getting a steep $100 discount for Cyber Monday, bringing them down to $248 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s an insane price, for the best active noise canceling in the industry. They typically sell for $349.99.
All three colorways are discounted, so whether you prefer matte black, silver, or the sleek blue, you’ll get a great deal today. They feature active noise canceling with dual-sensor tech, up to 30 hours of battery life on one charge, and quick charging for five hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.
The Sony headphones are no slouch for voice calls either and have speak-to-chat functionality that automatically pauses playback when you start a conversation, so you can clearly hear what’s said. Oh, and they automatically adjust the noise-canceling strength based on your surroundings, so you’re never interrupted when you’re getting your groove on.
