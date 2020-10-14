Snag this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for only $43 on Prime Day 2020

I don’t know about you, but I PUT DOWN some coffee in the morning, and in the afternoon, and at night. Making a pot of coffee can be nice, but what if you want a convenient way to make a single cup of coffee? That’s where this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker comes in, and it’s currently almost 50% off for Prime Day 2020.

This is the smallest Keurig yet and can find a place on even the most crowded of countertops. It’s only five inches wide and can brew 6-12oz cups of coffee. The removable drip tray also means you can fit your travel mugs in the device if you are taking a mug with you on the road.

It’s also energy-efficient and will turn off 90-seconds after you brew a cup of coffee.

Normally $80, it’s only $43 for Prime Day 2020, making it the perfect time to snag this if you’ve been on the fence about it.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.