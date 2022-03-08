Spotify and Discord are down for users everywhere

If you love listening to Spotify or talking to friends on Discord to break up the monotony of your day-to-day grind, bad news, users everywhere are reporting issues with the two platforms. Here’s what to know about the latest Spotify and Discord outage.

According to Downdetector, 97,000 people are reporting an outage. That number is staying pretty steady, and many are reporting a total outage. That includes blank screens and being logged out of the app.

The outage is affecting both desktop and Spotify app users.

Image: KnowTechie

Users on Twitter are also reporting the outage, noting that the service is completely dead for them.

What’s happened to @Spotify ?! I was randomly logged out and when I try to log back in, this loads…. pic.twitter.com/cV1SgM8QF9 — Kirsty Littlejohn (@littlejohn__87) March 8, 2022

Update: Spotify has posted to Twitter that they are aware of the outage and are currently working on it.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Discord is down for people everywhere

In addition to Spotify, the popular chat platform Discord is also experiencing an outage. At the time of this post, almost 63,000 people have reported outages.

It seems to be service-wide, and not limited to individual servers, either, which is unusual. The Discord outage is affecting both mobile and desktop users.

Image: KnowTechie

Update: Discord has tweeted about the outage and it is currently being worked on, but many users are still experiencing issues with the desktop and mobile app.

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix.



Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available, but presently, both are still down.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: