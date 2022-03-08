News
Spotify and Discord are down for users everywhere
It’s currently unknown if the outages are related.
If you love listening to Spotify or talking to friends on Discord to break up the monotony of your day-to-day grind, bad news, users everywhere are reporting issues with the two platforms. Here’s what to know about the latest Spotify and Discord outage.
According to Downdetector, 97,000 people are reporting an outage. That number is staying pretty steady, and many are reporting a total outage. That includes blank screens and being logged out of the app.
The outage is affecting both desktop and Spotify app users.
Users on Twitter are also reporting the outage, noting that the service is completely dead for them.
Update: Spotify has posted to Twitter that they are aware of the outage and are currently working on it.
Discord is down for people everywhere
In addition to Spotify, the popular chat platform Discord is also experiencing an outage. At the time of this post, almost 63,000 people have reported outages.
It seems to be service-wide, and not limited to individual servers, either, which is unusual. The Discord outage is affecting both mobile and desktop users.
Update: Discord has tweeted about the outage and it is currently being worked on, but many users are still experiencing issues with the desktop and mobile app.
We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available, but presently, both are still down.
