Step onto this Renpho smart scale for just $17
Keep track of all your fitness goals.
If you’re looking to shed some pounds during the summer and need something to track all of your progress, we highly suggest jumping on this RENPHO smart scale deal – right now it’s down to just $17 with code X65HPDGF, along with clipping the $4 on-site coupon. This smart scale typically sells for $30.
This smart scale does it all. It can measure your body weight (obviously), Body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. You can even have all the data sync up to third-party apps like Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit. But at the end of the day, it’s a scale, but a whole lot smarter.
For $17, you really can’t complain. If you’ve been meaning to add one of these to your home, $17 seems like a fair price of admission. For more product details, click the button below.
