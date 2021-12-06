Deals
Stock up on cheap PS5 games in this limited-time Amazon sale
If you want to gift yourself or someone you know with some PS5 games, this is the sale to check out.
If you want to score some PS5 games on the cheap, whether it’s for yourself or someone you need to cross off your holiday shopping list – do yourself a favor and check out this Amazon sale. They’re offering a somewhat decent collection of games that are worth grabbing.
While it’s not the biggest selection of games, there are some worthwhile options here. Our favorites include Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for $50 (usually $70), Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for $30 (usually $50), and Demon’s Souls for $40 (typically $70. More games can be found here.
This sale includes PS4 games too, but the bulk Amazon offers is primarily reserved for the PS5. Check out this page for the complete list and see if there are any games worth grabbing. Click the button below for more info.
