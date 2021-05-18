Stock up on iPhone 12 chargers with this 2-pack for $10

If you recently bought an iPhone 12 only to find that Apple didn’t include a wall charger with your $699 purchase, well, we have a solution. Instead of buying Apple’s $19 charger, do yourself a favor and get this two-pack of RAVPower 20W iPhone wall chargers for just $10. Just clip the on-site coupon along with coupon code KJBT2IA2 at checkout.

RAVPower USB C Power Delivery Wall Charger packs 20W of power into a device the size of an Apple 5W charger, and dispatches blazing-fast power to charge any member of the iPhone 12 series to 50% in just 25 minutes — that’s up to 3x faster than an Apple 5W charger.

At the end of the day, it’s a wall charger. Nothing special here. But the main takeaway here is that you’re getting two of these puppies for $10. It’s either this or go Apple’s route and spend $19 on one charger. The choice is yours. Click the button below for more information.

