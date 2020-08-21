Deals
Stock up on some 128GB microSD cards for just $19 each
Amazon is blowing out Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD cards at just $19 each. They typically sell at $25 each.
Are you running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch? Is your smartphone’s library filling up with videos and pictures quickly? Maybe your home security cam needs more storage? Trust us; we’ve all been there – it happens.
Thankfully, the easiest solution to this problem is a simple microSD card. If you’re looking to buy one or need to pick up a spare, Amazon is blowing out Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD cards at just $19 each. They typically sell at $25 each.
If you don’t need one of these now, chances are at some point down the line, you will. So you might as well get one on the cheap as opposed to paying the full price later. Click the button below for more details.
