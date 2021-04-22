Deals
Stock up on some Amazon Smart Plugs at just $15 a pop
At just $15 each, this is probably the best price you’ll find on these.
If you’re looking to add some simple home automation to your homestead, smart plugs are the cheapest way to go. And if you’re looking to see what they’re all about, Amazon is blowing out its own smart plugs at just $15 apiece. They typically sell for $25 each.
Amazon Smart Plug lets you voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone. And with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets. These even work with Google Assistant too.
There’s a whole lot more these puppies are capable of. For the full rundown of features, click here. At just $15 each, this is probably the best price you’ll find on these. Click the button below for more information.
