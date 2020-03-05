Stock up on USB C to Lightning cables for just $6 a pop

If you’re one of the many people who live in Apple’s ecosystem of products, then you probably already know Lightning cables are a necessity. And if you’re looking to stock up on some, Amazon is blowing them out at just $6 a pop with code QFGXVU72. That’s 40% off the usual asking price. Yea, that’s unreal. Apple usually sells its own at around $30 and up.

You have plenty of time to capitalize on this deal. EasyAcc is extending the coupon to KnowTechie readers up until March 25. So be sure to use the coupon code before that date to get the discount. And don’t forget, to get it at $6, you’ll have to enter code QFGXVU72 at checkout to see the savings. Don’t miss out on this – it’s a killer deal. Click the button below for more info.

