Take the aroma with you in the SHAD Steep travel coffee cup

With a busy lifestyle, the need for a reliable travel coffee cup is more important than ever. The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup is designed to meet this need, offering a convenient and stylish solution for coffee lovers on the go.

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup is a versatile travel cup designed for those who appreciate the taste of freshly brewed coffee.

This innovative design includes a patent-pending lid and spill-resistant baffle. It’s crafted to enhance the aroma as you savor your morning coffee, making it an ideal companion for long commutes, outdoor adventures, or busy workdays.

SHAD Steep 16oz. ceramic travel coffee cup 5.0 $24.99 The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup promises an elevated coffee experience with its patent-pending lid and spill-resistant design. Enjoy your coffee as it was meant to be - aromatic and purposeful.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Durable construction

Made from high-quality ceramic, this travel cup is designed to withstand everyday use, ensuring that your drink stays pure and safe.

Additionally, it’s both dishwasher and microwave-safe and conveniently fits into the majority of car cup holders.

Optimal capacity

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With a generous 16-ounce capacity, it’s the perfect size to meet your caffeine cravings without becoming cumbersome, weighing in at just 1.2 pounds.

Eco-friendly

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup is reusable, sparing the environment from unnecessary waste generated by single-use cups.

Additionally, SHAD donates a percentage of each cup purchased to WaterAid to help fight water insecurity in developing countries.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup performs exceptionally well in keeping your coffee hot for extended periods. Exceptionally insulated, it ensures your entire 16 ounces of coffee remains piping hot for up to 4 hours and pleasantly cold for as long as 5 hours.

Its innovative lid with a patented design and a spill-resistant baffle allows the delightful aroma to escape gracefully from the cup, ensuring a drinking experience like no other.

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup was designed to increase the smell of your brew through its wide opening, resulting in an improvement of your favorite coffee brew.

Who would we recommend the SHAD Steep travel coffee cup to?

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup is an excellent choice for coffee lovers who value convenience, quality, and style. With its Patent pending lid, most coffee enthusiasts will enjoy the fresh smell the Steep travel mug delivers.

And, thanks to the spill-resistant baffle design, coffee drinkers on the move can enjoy their brew without concerns about spills or mishaps.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The SHAD Steep travel coffee cup offers a unique solution for coffee lovers on the go.

Its innovative design, durable construction, and affordable price make it a worthy investment for those who want to enjoy their favorite brew anytime, anywhere.

But that’s not all; the open design of the mug elevates the coffee-drinking experience by letting the enticing aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee captivate your senses.

With the SHAD steep travel coffee cup, you’ll make all your co-workers jealous.

What We Like: Aroma Enhancing Design: The patent-pending lid and spill-resistant design allow the true aroma of your coffee to shine through, enhancing your drinking experience.

Eco-Friendly: This reusable cup is a conscious choice for the environment, reducing waste from disposable cups.

Practical and Convenient: With a 16oz capacity, dishwasher and microwave safe, and a design that fits most vehicle cup holders, this cup is perfect for both home and on-the-go use.

Insulated: The cup keeps your coffee hot for up to 4 hours and cold for up to 5 hours, ensuring your beverage is always at the perfect temperature.

Eco-Friendly: This reusable cup is a conscious choice for the environment, reducing waste from disposable cups.

Practical and Convenient: With a 16oz capacity, dishwasher and microwave safe, and a design that fits most vehicle cup holders, this cup is perfect for both home and on-the-go use.

Insulated: The cup keeps your coffee hot for up to 4 hours and cold for up to 5 hours, ensuring your beverage is always at the perfect temperature. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

