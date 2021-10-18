The Apple TV 4K (4th gen) is down to just $79 at Walmart right now

If you’re looking for one of the best high-end streaming devices, then you should really consider the Apple TV 4K. And if you want one on the cheap, Walmart is blowing out the 4th generation 32GB model at just $79 each. These typically sell at $169.

Apple TV 4K makes your favorite TV shows and movies even more amazing. Videos play in stunning detail with picture quality that’s more true to life. Find what you want instantly with the Apple TV Remote.

You can even share photos you take with your iPhone on the big screen. 4K HDR is here, and it’s brilliant. Entertainment, workouts, and games are all better on the big screen. Get more out of TV with Apple TV 4K. More product features can be found here.

Apple’s latest 2021 Apple TV 4K retails for $179, so if you prefer saving some cash while going with an older model like this one, $79 is a great introductory price if you ever decide to upgrade to a newer model. Click the button below for more information.

