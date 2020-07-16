The best tech-gifts you will want to add to your wishlist

Okay, so we know Christmas is a long way off, but considering the cost of many tech items, now is as good a time as any to start dropping hints about your wishlist, as you will give people incentive to start saving up to buy you what you desire.

Of course, thinking outside of the festive period, you might have a birthday around the corner, or a wedding anniversary, or some other celebratory event, so with a wishlist of tech goodies in place, you won’t have to put up with a stack of gifts that consist of little more than a new tie, a few pairs of socks, and a knitted pullover from your gran!

To help you with your wishlist, we have compiled a list of gift ideas here. Have a look, and if any of them take your fancy, add them to the list that you will be emailing to your friends and family.

The Mavic Mini

The Mavic Mini is a small but very powerful drone, and it is the perfect starter drone if you haven’t flown one before. It has 30 minutes of flight time, has a dedicated remote controller, and has a stabilized Gimbal camera that supports 12MP aerial photos and 2.7 Quad HD video. If you’re a photo or video enthusiast, you will be able to get up close and personal with objects and places you wouldn’t normally be able to reach, and this is partly thanks to the CineSmooth mode that helps you navigate your drone through tight and narrow spaces.

You can learn more about the Mavic Mini in the drone buying guide at DGI.

The Apple Watch Series 6

Coming sometime this fall, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the must-have accessory for your wrist if you haven’t yet invested in a smartwatch. We don’t have every piece of info related to Apple’s latest product yet, but there are rumors that the display could be microLED rather than OLED, which will be good news for those of you who want something in pixel-perfect detail. It will come with the updated watchOS 7, with new sleep tracking and health features, and a whole range of new workout and dance features will be added to the Activity App. The watch will have an always-on display, and it should come with those features that have now become standard, including GPS and cellular support.

The starting price will likely be around $399, which is about the same price as the Series 5, so it makes sense to go for the upgraded model if you don’t already own an Apple watch. You can learn more about what to expect at Tom’s Guide, so have a read and be sure to bookmark Apple’s site for new information when it arrives.

The Playstation 5

Sure to excite game fans everywhere, Sony’s newest console is set to hit stores sometime over the holiday season. This means it will be here just in time for Christmas, so now is the time to add it to your Christmas wishlist if you want to avoid disappointment on the big day!

Two versions of the PS5 will be released, one with an optical disc drive and one without, and the latter will be for those people who prefer to download their games online. The digital version should also be cheaper, although the disc-based system might still be more cost-effective if you regularly buy games from the second-hand market.

A selection of new accessories has been announced for the system, including a brand new controller, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, and a brand new HD camera that mimics the look of the new console. Most importantly, of course, are the games, and at Sony’s recent console reveal, we got our first glimpses at a new Spiderman title, a sequel to Horizon Dawn, a long-awaited Gran Turismo title, alongside many more.

Check out our in-depth article on what to expect from the PS5, and prepare to get very very excited!

Nintendo Switch-Lite

It’s been out for a little while now, but if you’re a fan of all things Nintendo, and if you want to play Mario on the bus when you’re coming home from work, you really should add this to your wishlist. Now, we know you can use the original Nintendo Switch for handheld gaming, but this has an improved battery life, is lighter to hold, and it comes with a d-pad, which is perfect for those of you looking for something that brings back feelings of nostalgia from Nintendo’s past. You can’t use it on your TV as its handheld only, but you can play games online, and you do have access to the Switch’s extensive game library.

So, if your friends and family are too stingy to splash out on a PS5 for you, this might be the next best thing, especially if you’re already a fan of Animal Crossing, Mario, Zelda, and all of the other Nintendo specific gaming franchises. Check out these Amazon Deals, with prices ranging from $199.

Bose Soundbar 700

If you’re looking for something to boost the sound of your telly, then you need to buy a soundbar from a company you can rely on. Bose are leaders in the field, and with the 700 model, they have given consumers something that is engineered to look good as well as sound good. It has an impressive glass and metal finish, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it comes with the capability to add more sound components, so you can create your own sound surround setup.

As the sound on most modern TVs is relatively weedy, you really do need something like this in your life if you want to get the ultimate in cinematic experiences when watching your favorite Bly-rays and when streaming Netflix. There are cheaper models on the market – this one comes in at $799 – but if you’re looking for something that packs a punch tonally, you might want to bookmark the Amazon page for this feature-packed beauty.

Roomba Robot Vacuum

Okay, so we know this isn’t as exciting as a PS5, and you won’t be able to send it into the air like a drone. But if you, like many of us, are tired of doing the housework, then you owe it to yourself to add one of these robotic vacuums to your wishlist.

Now, we haven’t specified a model here, as they are all pretty much alike. They can all be controlled via your smartphone. They can all give your carpets and hardwood floors a decent clean. And they can all provide you with hours of fun when you’re watching your cats and dogs go to war with them. Some do have advanced features, including improved suction and navigation, but these models can be quite expensive, so you might still prefer to add a cheaper model to your list if you want to ask for one as a gift.

For an idea of prices and features, check out the Roomba comparison page, and drop hints about the model that you think the people in your life are likely to buy you. To give them an added incentive, resist the urge to vacuum your home for a while, as they might buy you a Roomba anyway after seeing the state your house is in!

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K lets you watch all of your favorite content in 4K-resolution video (if you have a TV that is compatible), so you will have clearer, sharper images from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc. The latest model is compatible with Dolby Atmos sound systems, so you can have crystal clear sound as well as a pixel-perfect picture. You can also control it with Siri, so you won’t have to take your hand out of the popcorn when you want to watch something else on your streaming services.

It’s Airplay-enabled too, so you will be able to view photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad on your TV screen. You can also play a range of games with Apple Arcade, including an updated version of the Sega Dreamcast classic, Chu Chu Rocket, and Rayman Mini. Of course, these games aren’t up to the standard of The Last of Us 2 and The Witcher 3, but if you’re looking to fill your time after watching a movie or two, you can’t go far wrong with some of the titles that are on offer.

The Apple TV 4K is priced at $179, and you can learn more by visiting the Apple Store if you’re interested in adding this to your wishlist.

