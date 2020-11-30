The Last of Us Part II is only $26 for Cyber Monday

If you haven’t already played The Last of Us Part II, now’s your chance to grab it for under $26. Amazon has it for $30, but adding it to your cart will take another $4.50 off that price. Nice.

Get your vengeance on by stepping into Ellie’s shoes, the plucky teen that you were transporting in the first game. Travel through the beautiful Pacific North West into the ruins of Seattle, all while leaving a trail of violence in your wake. Just remember, the infected aren’t the worst of the monsters out there. Heck, you might even be the evilest character in the game, twisted by your relentless quest for vengeance.

Whatever your feelings on in-game morality, The Last of Us Part II is another masterpiece of game design and storytelling, so grab your controller and get playing.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.