The next iPad Mini could get an OLED, but it isn’t coming soon

A new leak suggests that Apple’s next iPad Mini could feature an OLED panel but we will have to wait for a few years to get our hands on the device.

Currently, Apple uses LED-backlit LCD panels with the seventh-gen iPad Mini, but that could change with the next model.

The switch to an OLED panel from an LCD screen would definitely attract more buyers. However, the upgrades could be years away. Let’s see when we can expect this iPad Mini with OLED panel to come out.

Next iPad Mini could switch to an OLED screen

In a reply to a tweet about the iPad Mini, Display Supply Chain Consultant Ross Young replied that the next iPad Mini will have an OLED panel. The news was first spotted by AppleInsider.

Besides this, Young didn’t reveal much about what else to expect from the next iPad Mini.

However, since it comes directly from Young, who has a proven track record of accurate leaks and rumors when it comes to display, it’s safe to expect an OLED panel with the next iPad Mini.

Next iPad Mini will have an OLED… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 24, 2024

This won’t be the first time we are hearing about an iPad Mini with an OLED screen. Last year, rumor about a new iPad Mini and iPad Air with an OLED panel arriving in 2026 surfaced online.

A few months ago, a report suggested Samsung Display is working on a new panel for the iPad Mini that could be released in 2026.

The report also said Apple is already looking into the first sample of the display and it could go to mass production in late 2025.

However, since then there hasn’t been any major development that would give a possible release date for the next iPad Mini.

Given that Apple typically releases a new iPad Mini model with a three-to-four-year gap, we don’t expect the next model to see the light of day any time soon.

Since the current-gen iPad Mini recently made its debut, it’s unlikely that the next one will launch in 2026, at least not in early 2026.

