These AirPod-like earbuds are just $79 right now (normally $200)

Enjoy up to 150 hours of wireless Hi-Fi sound with these IP67 waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds.

If you’re looking for something that isn’t AirPods, these Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds are down to just $79 right now. They normally sell for $200.

At a  fraction of the price of AirPods, the Kharbon IP67 are waterproof, fast-charging and ergonomic with Hi-Fi audiophile-grade sound, ambient noise cancellation, and a dual beamforming microphone. These puppies also offer 150-hour battery life, meaning you can literally listen for days on end.

Take advantage of these earbuds’ 100% IP67 waterproof rating for use in rain or shine or sweat. The Kharbon IP67’s sleek design comes with a uniquely designed extended ear canal tube for optimal fit and comfort. With the ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, you can immediately pair your device from up to 30 feet away.

The Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds come equipped with a charging case and micro USB, discounted 60% off from $200 to just $79. Don’t sleep on this. These are great headphones and for the price, you really can’t go wrong.

