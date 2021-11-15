These Black Shark Lucifer T1 wireless earbuds are discounted to an incredible $24 right now

If you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer and don’t want to break the bank, here’s a pretty good deal that shouldn’t be passed up. For a limited time, these Black Shark Lucifer T1 wireless earbuds are down to just $24 with promo code O3S2C2A5, along with clipping the 10% on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $49.99. Here are the key takeaways:

55ms Ultra-low Latency: Activate the game mode to enhance wireless performance. It fully synchronizes the audio to the video so that you can quickly locate and react to any situation in competitive gaming

Expertly Tuned Audio: Activate the music mode to enjoy immersive sound with deeper bass and higher frequency detail through the 10mm oversized drivers

Oversized 10mm Drivers: The Lucifer T1 Bluetooth earphones' 10mm dynamic drivers provide quality sound with extraordinary accuracy and an ultra-realistic listening experience.

Bluetooth 5.2 Technology: It provides an unbreakable connection between your device and Lucifer T1 wireless earbuds even in busy spaces

35-Hour Play Time: A single charge gives your 3.5 hours of enjoyment, while the charging case extends that up to 35 hours of battery life

For just $24, you really can’t go wrong here. Whether you’re buying these for yourself or passing them off to someone as a gift, we’re pretty confident that whoever ends up using these will certainly have no complaints.

Again, to get the discount, you’ll need to enter promo code O3S2C2A5. The savings will be reflected in your shopping after applying the code. Act quickly because the promo code expires on November 21 or until supplies run out. Click the button below for more info.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.