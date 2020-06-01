These Bose QuietComfort 25 noise canceling headphones usually cost $279, get them now for $110

If you’re in the market for a new set of noise-canceling headphones, one of our best suggestions is to go with anything Bose has to offer. And if you don’t mind a refurb, eBay has a killer deal on the company’s popular QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones for just $110. They usually sell at around $280.

Bose’s QuietComfort 25 headphones are engineered to sound better, be more comfortable, and easier to take with you. Put them on, and suddenly everything changes. Your music is deep, powerful, and balanced, and so quiet that every note sounds clearer. Even air travel becomes enjoyable, as engine roar gently fades away. No matter how noisy the world is, it’s just you and your music—or simply peace and quiet.

These are some premium headphones, and the fact that you can get these for $110 vs. the usual $280 is an absolute no-brainer. Seriously, we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. If this sounds all gravy to you, take advantage of this now because we don’t know how much longer this will be around for.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.