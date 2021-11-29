Deals
These earbuds give AirPods a run for their money – right now they’re down to just $40
These are incredible earbuds at an incredible price.
Everyone is gobbling up AirPods for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean you have to. So here’s our next best suggestion – these EarFun Free Pro’s. Usually $79, you can grab them right now for an incredible $40 with promo code EFFREEB1, plus clipping the 5% on-site coupon.
These are amazing budget-friendly headphones. So much so CNET declared them the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. Still not convinced? Out of over 3,600 user reviews, these headphones are sitting on a nearly-perfect five-star review rating. That’s insane.
These earbuds have a lot to offer. You get active noise canceling, 32 hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, and a whole lot more. Not to mention, they’re great sound headphones. For a complete rundown of all the features, click here.
This price is only good for today, but EarFun tells us that the promo code EFFREEB1 will still be valid come tomorrow; the only difference is the price bumps up to $41 vs. the original $40. So buying them today is the way to go here. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Ditch your TV’s lame interface and pick up a Google Chromecast with Google TV for just $40
- This 4-1 selfie stick has a built-in tripod and gimbal. Right now it’s down to just $20
- This iPhone dongle translates 40 different languages in real-time. Right now it’s down to $50
- Samsung’s Black Friday sale discounts an avalanche of its best-selling microSD cards
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.