These earbuds give AirPods a run for their money – right now they’re down to just $40

Everyone is gobbling up AirPods for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean you have to. So here’s our next best suggestion – these EarFun Free Pro’s. Usually $79, you can grab them right now for an incredible $40 with promo code EFFREEB1, plus clipping the 5% on-site coupon.

These are amazing budget-friendly headphones. So much so CNET declared them the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. Still not convinced? Out of over 3,600 user reviews, these headphones are sitting on a nearly-perfect five-star review rating. That’s insane.

These earbuds have a lot to offer. You get active noise canceling, 32 hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, and a whole lot more. Not to mention, they’re great sound headphones. For a complete rundown of all the features, click here.

This price is only good for today, but EarFun tells us that the promo code EFFREEB1 will still be valid come tomorrow; the only difference is the price bumps up to $41 vs. the original $40. So buying them today is the way to go here. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.