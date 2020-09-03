These excellent noise-canceling headphones are down to $135 for KnowTechie readers

Hey folks, Kevin here. For about a month now, my daily driver when it comes to noise-canceling headphones is these Avantree Aria Me headphones. The company gave me a sample pair a while back, and since I’ve had them, I can’t stop using them. For the price, these cans offer up a great value.

And if you’re looking to see what all the fuss about, the company is giving KnowTechie readers an exclusive discount that knocks off $15 of the usual asking price, bringing the price down to $135 with code J3BEE75R. Sure, it’s not the biggest discount, but the headphones are already aggressively priced.

When it comes to creating the perfect audio profile, most headphones don’t give you the option to customize what comes through the speakers. In Avantree’s case, you have complete control of everything. Download the Avantree Audio app, and in seconds you have the option to calibrate the headphone’s audio to your liking.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With these headphones, you get high-definition quality, active noise canceling, complete comfort, and an overall pleasant listening experience. On top of that, the device comes with a useful desktop charging stand, a hard shell travel case, and a microphone boom that lets you take calls or engage in video meetings.

For $135, you can see how good these are for yourself. Seriously, I love mine, and I’m sure you will too. The Amazon reviews speak for themselves. See for yourself. For more details, be sure to click on the button below.

