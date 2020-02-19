These insanely popular waterproof sports earbuds are down to just $40 right now

If you’re looking to score a solid pair of reliable earbuds on the cheap, these TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones are on sale for just $39.99 and make the perfect accessory to boost the quality of your exercise regimen, commute or weekly chores.

Whether you’re into podcasts, pop, classical, country trap, mumble rap or whatever else, the TREBLAB XFIT will provide optimal sound quality through a stylish and ergonomic device. These headphones are enhanced with True-HD sound, deep bass, and noise-canceling technology. Don’t worry about sweat because these headphone’s IPX6 waterproof rating will keep them functioning even through your wettest workouts.

The TREBLAB XFIT will stay in your ears through intense workouts, allowing you to get into the zone without interruptions. Control volume, Siri and switching tracks with built-in buttons and take phone calls with the built-in microphone. Get up to 30 hours of charge-free playtime with 5-hours of charge from the headphones themselves and up to 25 hours of wireless charge from their case.

Get a pair of TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones at just a fraction of the price of AirPods for $39.99. Start rocking out while you work out in style and with ease with these reliable Bluetooth headphones.

