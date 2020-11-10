These JBL headphones normally cost $60. Right now, eBay is blowing them out for just $20

Listen, I like a pair of decent quality sounding headphones like the next person, but if you gave me the opportunity to buy a $20 pair of headphones from a trusted brand like JBL, I would be all over it. And hey, look at this, eBay is blowing out these JBL T460BT Wireless Bluetooth headphones at just $20 a pop. They typically sell for $60.

They’re flat-folding, lightweight, comfortable, and compact. Under the hood, a pair of 32mm drivers punch out some serious bass, reproducing the powerful JBL Pure Bass sound you’ve experienced in much bigger venues. Music and call controls/microphones are placed on the earcup. And because your music should go where you go, you’ll get up to 11 hours of uninterrupted audio playback on a single charge.

At just $20, you would absolutely be insane to not jump on this deal. Even if you don’t need them, knock someone off your holiday shopping list early. At the end of the day, you’re only out $20. If someone gave me this as a gift, I would be ecstatic. Click the button below for more details.

