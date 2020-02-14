This 29″ soundbar is an Amazon best seller and right now it’s just $30

Let’s face it, your TV speakers suck. There’s no nice way to put it. The only way around this is by getting a full-fledged audio system, or you can go the cheaper route by adding a soundbar to the mix. If this sounds like the better way to go, Amazon has this 29″ soundbar going out the door for just $30 with code 89GZYNPE.

This soundbar features four powerful speakers, 3D surround sound, insanely easy to set up, and it even has Bluetooth capabilities so you can listen to music right from the speaker. Not bad for just $30, right?

If this is something that piques your interest, don’t hesitate to smash that buy button. And if you do plan on scooping up, don’t forget to enter code 89GZYNPE at checkout to get the discount. Don’t sleep on this deal; we’re guessing these are going to sell out fast. Click the button below for more information.

