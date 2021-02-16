This 5TB portable external hard drive is down to an incredible $99 right now

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Best Buy has this 5TB WD Easystore external hard drive going for $99. It typically sells for $179.

Enjoy high-capacity storage while on the go with this Western Digital 5TB easystore portable drive. The data transfer rate of up to 5 Gbps enables rapid response when updating files, while the 3.0 USB connectivity offers a simple linkage to your computer. This Western Digital 5TB easystore portable drive features an easy-to-use auto backup software that manages drive settings conveniently.

For $99, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.