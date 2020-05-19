This Amazon deal scores you a Eufy robovac for just $160

If you’re looking to jump into the world of robotic vacuums but don’t want to pay the ridiculous prices it requires to get one, Amazon has the extremely popular Eufy BoostIQ robovac down to just $160. It usually sells for $230.

So what does this puppy have to offer? Well, for starters, it’s the slimmest robovac in Eufy’s product line, meaning this sucker can get beneath any obstacle that comes its way. The device automatically recharges itself when the battery is low and also comes equipped with a drop-sensing feature to prevent the vac from falling down the stairs. There’s a lot more baked into this vac, just be sure to click on the product page for the full list.

Robovacs can get pretty pricey, so being able to jump on this option for just $160 is one helluva deal. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this if we were in the market for one. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.