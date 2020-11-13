This app bundle includes TIDAL for music, streaming apps, and a VPN service for under $200

If you’ve been working from home for months now, you have probably felt the pang of boredom from time to time.

We get it, seeing quarantine as a time of opportunity can be difficult, but luckily there are more online options than ever before. Right now, The Epic Entertainment at Home App Bundle is on sale for $189.99 down from $538, which is an impressive 64-percent discount. It features access to TIDAL, language apps, streaming services and so much more.

If you’ve been wanting to try out TIDAL, but can’t justify another music streaming service, now’s the time. The platform features over 60 million tracks, as well as artist interviews that are exclusive to the platform.

This bundle also includes Memrise, which is a language app that will help you master a new language through real-life words and phrases taught by locals. It offers 22 languages and even adds a gamification aspect by providing leaderboards so you can compete against other users. Google Play even ranked it as the Best App in the Google Play Awards in 2017.

This bundle also includes a VPN service so that your browsing is protected no matter where in the world you are. It will provide you with access to more than 400 VPN services in more than 80 locations globally. It has unlimited traffic and connection speed, so you’re never fighting a slow WiFi connection.

If you’re worried about streaming movies and TV shows from your phone, you’ll be perhaps the most excited for Kast, which is a video sharing app. You can share your webcam and video at the same time, so if you’re having to watch the traditional holiday movie from separate houses this year due to quarantine, you’ll still feel like the family is right there with you.

Finally, you’ll have access to Elmedia Player, which will allow you to stream audio and video files quickly and with ease.

In addition to the 64-percent discount on this media bundle, the site is offering 15-percent off sitewide with code SAVE15NOV for a limited time only. Now’s the time to level up the way you consume media.

