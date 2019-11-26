Deals
This Black Friday deal adds 3 months to your Xbox Live Gold membership for just $15
This is a solid price, don’t pass this up.
If your Xbox Live Gold membership is getting close to its expiration date, or (yikes!) you just don’t have one at all, you can grab a 3 month Gold membership for $15, courtesy of Amazon and Newegg.
As expected, with Black Friday inching closer to us this week, this is by far the lowest price we’ve seen for this. Typically we see it down to $20, so seeing it at just $15 is a real treat. So be sure to scoop these up while you still can. Either way, it’s better than paying the usual $25 for it.
