This car charger is one of the fastest out there, and right now it’s just $12

Listen, it’s 2020 – don’t be that person who doesn’t have a car charger in their whip. It’s extremely inconvenient for your passengers and not to mention; it’s incredibly beneficial to have one just for yourself. And if you need one, this Aukey fast-charging car charger is down to only $12 with code 5P3SOFIG. Additionally, clicking on the on-site coupon saves you an additional 15% too.

So what can you expect from this car charger? Well, you can charge two devices simultaneously, up to 30W for iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and more. But at the end of the day, it charges your stuff. That’s it.

$12 is a steal as it is, but clicking on that on-site coupon will save you even more. Not bad. Jump on this sooner than later because we’re not sure how long this coupon code will stay around for, so don’t hesitate to add this to your shopping bag. Click the button below for more details.

