This digital bathroom scale is discounted down to just $16
Staying fit and healthy is just a step away
If you’re looking to keep tabs on your weight during the winter months and need to invest in a digital bathroom scale, then you’re in luck because Amazon has this one from Etekcity down to just $16. It typically sells for $20.
So what makes this scale so special? Really, nothing. It’s scale. You step on it, and it tells your weight. That’s it. I mean, what else do you want from a bathroom scale? But if you’re looking for more product details, more information can be found on the product page.
$16 for a digital bathroom scale is a pretty sweet deal. I previously bought one, and it cost me over $30. So being able to score one at almost half the price is a no-brainer. Click the button below for more information.
