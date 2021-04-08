This electric cordless screwdriver set typically costs $80 – right now it’s down to just $32

Normally we wouldn’t share this deal as this falls more in the home improvement category, but honestly, this deal was too good not to share, so here we are. Right now, this electric precision screwdriver set is down to just $32 with code 7IJN4KHM. It usually sells for $80.

For $32, you get a highly-rated electric screwdriver with 24 magnetic bits. And you don’t have to worry about battery life because this puppy features a 350 mAH battery, meaning you can use it all day on a single charge. And if you need to charge it, easily provide the juice it needs via the USB-C charging cable.

At the end of the day, it’s an electric screwdriver kit. Eventually, you might need one of these. And for just $32, you really can’t go wrong. Remember, enter code 7IJN4KHM at checkout to see the discount. The coupon code is set to expire on April 12, so don’t miss out.

