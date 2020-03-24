Deals
This infrared forehead thermometer is down to just $56 right now
In times like these, you might really need this.
With COVID-19 making the rounds, securing yourself a personal infrared forehead thermometer wouldn’t be the worst of ideas. And if you’re looking to get one, this option from Haipei is down to just $56 with code VMZM3LWO. It normally sells for $80.
What’s great about these infrared thermometers is that it requires no human interaction whatsoever. Just point it at whatever you’re trying to get a reading from and boom, you’ll get a reading in seconds.
With the current state of affairs, getting one of these might prove to be a necessity. Who knows, you could probably save someone’s life with it. And at just $56, that’s a pretty good bargain. If this is something you need, just be sure to enter code VMZM3LWO at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below for more info.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This iPhone X/XS battery charging case is only $13 right now for Prime members
- Whoa, Civilization VI is down to just $15 for the Nintendo Switch
- This 4-pack of iPhone Lightning cables is down to just $9
- Corsair’s Void Pro wireless gaming headset is just $55 right now at Best Buy
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.