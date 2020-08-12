This innovative Google smartwatch is down to just $80 right now

If you’re a Google enthusiast and need a new smartwatch to conquer your fitness goals, you’ve come to the right place. With improvements in technology and state of the art materials, the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant has a robust set of features to complement your fitness journey – plus, it’s now 20% off.

With summer in full swing and more people getting outdoors, the time is now to get out and move our bodies. Proudly boasting an advanced fitness assistant that connects to the mighty Google app ecosystem, this tech-savvy gadget will seamlessly incorporate itself into any lifestyle. You’ll be able to track your steps, monitor your heart rate, know precisely where you are with its built-in GPS, and so much more.

Not only will you be able to dominate your fitness goals, but you’ll also be able to control your music, set alarms, send text messages, see the news, and more. With its waterproof construction, you won’t have to worry about taking it off for any reason while working out or around water. A sleek anti-scratch and multi-touch display of 1.4″ allows you to read your content with ease.

With a battery that lasts up to 48-hours per charge, you’ll be able to get a whole day’s worth of activities without having to worry about charging. When the time comes, power up the device with its quick-charging power cable.

Typically selling for $100, the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant is currently price-dropped to only $79.99. Start reaching your fitness goals and get moving with this affordable and mighty all-in-one watch.

