This iPhone X/XS battery charging case is only $13 right now for Prime members

If you’re the proud owner of an iPhone X or XS and looking for a new case along with a portable battery charger, well, you’re in luck because the fine folks over at EasyAcc is offering KnowTechie readers this charging case for just $12.74 with code RNS79OA3. That price is good for Amazon Prime members, but if you’re not a Prime subscriber, the case is yours for $15 using the same code. The case normally sells for $30.

This case is equipped with a 5000mAH battery capacity, meaning you’ll get a full charge out of it if your phone runs out of juice. It supports wireless charging and features two inputs for charging. Not to mention, the case offers full protection to your iPhone in the event it’s dropped or scratched.

For $12.74, you really can’t go wrong with this deal. Even if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, getting it for just $15 is a steal too. We’re not sure how long this coupon code is around for, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. Click the button below for more info.

