TikTok is down for many people right now

If you are trying to log into TikTok right now and keep getting broken links, don’t worry, you’re not alone, and it’s not your internet. People everywhere are noting that TikTok is having issues right now.

Downdetector shows a spike in complaints starting approximately 8 minutes ago.

The number of reports is now up to 285, which doesn’t seem that high. The thing is, Tik Tok has a normal report rate of eight.

It’s one of the most solid social media sites in terms of issues, so any alert of reports is out of the ordinary.

Image: KnowTechie

There has been no official word from the company regarding the outages at this time. Hopefully, everything will resolve and will be up and running shortly.

We’ll continue to update this post when more information is available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: