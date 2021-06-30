This itty-bitty portable Bluetooth speaker is down to just a measly $8 right now

If you like listening to music in the shower or taking the sound with you on the go, we have a pretty sweet deal for you today. For a limited time, Amazon has this outdoor waterproof Bluetooth speaker down to just $8 with code 7YRCABVK. It typically sells for $16.

This little speaker is perfect for the shower, pool, beach, or any outdoor environment. It’s IPX65 water-resistant so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet. Battery life is pretty respectable with its 500mAh battery. Not to mention, there’s a built-in microphone so you can even take calls with it. More product details can be found here.

All in all, $8 for this speaker is a solid deal. Sure, it’s not the biggest or the loudest, but at just $8, can you really complain? Just note, to get the discounted price, enter code 7YRCABVK at checkout. For more details, click the button below.

