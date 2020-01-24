Connect with us

This monstrosity of a charger can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, and more for just $40

Charge all the things.

four in one charger
Image: KnowTechie

If you own a bunch of tech gadgets – Apple products specifically – and need a way to quickly charge all of them at once, then this whopper of a charger may be exactly what you need in your life.

The 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger from La Lucia can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, and other Qi-enabled devices. Only have one outlet but a powerful need to charge four different things at once? Buddy, look no further. Made out of plastic and silicon, expect a charger that will last you at least a good 6-12 months if not decades. Who knows?! That’s the fun part of ordering things on the internet – the uncertainty. I’m moist with anticipation.

Sadly, it only has one place to charge an Apple Watch, which means that I can’t wear all four series at one time like the tool I am. It also only has a slot for a singular AirPods case so I guess my multiple pairs of RichPods are now on rotation. It’s all good though, I can charge both my iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S20 (I’m from the future, don’t worry) at the same time, meaning I can whisper sweet nothings to Kevin while telling Curtis my most intimate secrets simultaneously.

Wondering about the price of this charger? Rejoice, because this puppy is currently 33% off, making the sticker price of $60 fall to only $40. Yep, that’s right, I did the math for you.

