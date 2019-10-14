This Nintendo Switch Pro controller charging dock is just $8

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is without a doubt one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories money can buy right now, but plugging it into a USB-C to charge can be a major pain at times (first problems, we know). Thankfully, this charging dock solves that issue, and right now, it’s only $8.

Store and charge your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Nyko’s Charge Block Pro. The Charge Block Pro for Nintendo Switch utilizes dongle system that attaches to the USB Type-C port on the controller leaving the ergonomics and grip of the Pro Controller unchanged. This allows for easy drop and charge functionality – no additional cords, wires or plugs needed.

At just $8, this is an absolute steal and definitely something every Nintendo Switch Pro controller owner should have in their arsenal of Switch accessories.



Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.