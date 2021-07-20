Taking the perfect selfie can be tricky. The AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera, allows you to capture all your favorite moments and allows you to do so hands-free. Right now, it’s down to $139. It typically sells for $159.

As seen in The Sunday Times, The Huffington Post, Forbes, and more, this camera is not like the rest. Unlike typical bulky selfie sticks, the world’s smallest and lightest aerial camera, AIR PIX, takes excellent photos on its own by hovering at the perfect angle.

Possessing a tremendous 60-foot flying range, you’ll be able to seamlessly capture memorable moments by controlling the camera straight from your smartphone. With four coreless motors, smooth air flight stabilization, and automatic landing, the camera gives you ultimate flexibility that would not be accessible with a simple hand-held camera.

Compatible with Android and iPhone iOS systems, the AIR PIX has a superb 12MP sensor that offers a 70° field-of-view and can capture high-resolution photos and videos at up to 1920 x 1080 pixels in a small, lightweight body frame of 4.01 x 3.34 inches.

With simple connectivity straight through a designated app, you’ll be able to connect any smart device to the camera and edit your footage directly on your phone, allowing for instant sharing online once you get the perfect edit.

Regularly priced at $159, the AIR PIX: Pocket-Sized Flying Camera can be yours today, for a limited time only, for just $139. Take your content to the next level and never have to compromise quality selfies with this impressive camera.

