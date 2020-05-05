This portable car battery charger is somehow only $22 right now

If you ever find yourself stranded on the road thanks to a dead car battery, a portable car battery charger is must-have. And if you’re looking throw one in your truck, Amazon has this GOOLOO 6V/12V option down to just $22 with code JKLVNEU4. It normally sells for $37.

This device features an intuitive LCD screen, automatic volt detection, smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and a whole lot more. It’s also capable of charging Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries, meaning you can charge a car or motorcycle without any issues. The product page has a bunch more features we’re missing out here.

Scoring this at just $22 is a killer deal. We’ve seen similar products like this sell way above the $80 threshold, so we wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. Just be sure to enter code JKLVNEU4 at checkout to get the discount. For more details, click the button below.

