This portable charger can recharge your phone 2-3 times, and right now it’s $11

Let’s face it, battery technology sucks. That’s where portable battery packs come into the picture. And if you don’t have one yet or just need to upgrade your current one, Amazon is blowing out this 10000mAh battery pack from Easay for just $11 with code CIEB5EK7. Additionally, you’ll have to click on the onsite coupon as well. It normally sells for $26.

These things can come in insanely clutch when you really need it. And it charges basically everything you throw its way. And it has a killer capacity too. It can charge an iPhone 8 almost 4 times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. That’s not bad for less than $11.

If this sounds all good to you, snag it today for just $11. Don’t forget, to get the discount, you’ll need to clip the onsite coupon and enter code WDSCFSUR at checkout to see the savings. The coupon code is set to expire on May 24. Don’t miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.