This portable monitor clips right onto your laptop and right now it’s just $180

Are you someone who constantly works on their laptop? Looking to add another monitor to the mix? Allow us to introduce you to the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Dual 1080p monitor. This lightweight, energy-efficient and durable monitor attaches to the back of your laptop to create two-screens whenever and wherever you want.

There’s no need for an expensive and bulky extra monitor. Upgrade your home office or bring this extra screen to your local library, co-working space or favorite coffee shop for a compact but mighty screen setup. The DUEX Pro is equipped for flexible rotation and 270-degree dual-sided sliding. Give stellar presentations wherever you are with 180-degree presentation mode.

Usually priced at $249, you can score this Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro for just $280 with code SAVEDUEXPRO. This game-changing monitor makes the perfect holiday gift for someone special or as a much-needed year-end treat yourself item.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.