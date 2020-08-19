This robot vacuum that usually costs $150 is down to just $99 right now

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the wonderful and convenient world of robot vacuums but don’t want to go poor getting one, this Yeedi remote-controlled robot vacuum is down to just $99 with code PBICZDVQ along with clicking the on-site $20 coupon. It usually sells for $150.

So what makes this robot vac worth buying? For starters, it’s capable of vacuuming carpets (most robot vacs do this but the performance is pretty poor), you can control it with a remote control (this makes it a whole lot easier than using a smartphone app), it’s pet-friendly, and not to mention, it’s really quiet – trust us, you’ll thank us later for this. Oh, and it’s capable of recharging itself so you never have to worry about that.

Honestly, the best reason we can give you to buy this robot vac is that it’s just $99. You could easily spend over $500 on a similar unit with pretty much all the same features, but when you can get the same thing for $99, the choice is pretty obvious.

Just be sure to clip the $20 on-site coupon and enter code PBICZDVQ at checkout to see the savings. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.