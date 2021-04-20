This SanDisk 1TB portable SSD is $100 off right now

If you have $150 burning a hole in your pocket and also in the market for a 1TB portable SSD, well, here you go. Amazon is currently knocking off $100 of the asking price on this SanDisk 1TB portable USB-C hard drive, bringing the price down to just $150. It typically sells for $250.

Videos, images, games – they all take space on your hard drive. Eventually, you’re going to run and back all your stuff to an external hard drive. This is where this puppy from SanDisk comes into play. With 1TB of storage, you get a lot of space. Not to mention, with SSD, you get to transfer all your files a whole lot faster too.

When it comes to external hard drives, SanDisk SSDs are the way to go. And the fact that you can get this 1TB option from SanDisk for just $150 is a steal. Don’t miss out on this. Click the button below for more details.

