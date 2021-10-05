Home security cameras are just about everywhere these days, and finding the right one that suits all your needs at the right price point can prove to be difficult.

To make things easier, check out this Egloo smart home security camera. For starters, it’s down to just $60 by clipping the $30 on-site coupon. This camera typically sells at $90.

But what makes this camera stick out against the rest is the suite of features bundled into it. For starters, you get a full HD 1080P picture, two-way audio, and night vision. You also get a wide 142-degree angle of view, and 360-degree pan/tilt function

On top of that, you get features like real-time notifications whenever motion/sound is detected, and it can even detect when your home drops below a certain temperature or reaches a certain humidity threshold.

Unlike most indoor cameras on the market, this security camera has been developed to enable you to enjoy a smart home with just one EGLOO CAM S4 by combining various smart IoT functions rather than just for CCTV monitoring.

Again, you can get this all for $60. Just be sure to clip the $30 on-site coupon and you’re good to go. We’re not sure how long this coupon will be around for so we suggest jumping on this as soon as you can. Click the button below for more information.

